Prince Harry Asked Meghan Markle to Wear ‘Minimal’ Makeup to Meet King Charles

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has been quite vocal about the “Royal Family feud" that prompted the exit of him and his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, in 2020. It began with the couple’s explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. Now, the Duke of Sussex has revealed even more intimate details in his memoir, titled Spare. The memoir hit the bookshelves on January 10. Of all the revelations he had made, one was about how Prince Harry prepared his future wife for a meeting with his father, then titled Prince Charles. The Duke of Sussex had revealed that he had given Markle some tips about meeting King Charles.

To make sure the first meeting between Meghan Markle and King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla went smoothly, Prince Harry had simple pieces of advice. He had written that the former Suits actress looked beautiful in the “full skirt, patterned with flowers” she had worn for meeting his father. He made sure that Markle wore her hair down since King Charles liked it when women did their hair that way. Furthermore, Prince Harry asked Markle to only wear minimal makeup because his father “didn’t approve of women who wore a lot," reported Page Six.

Harry also went on to share that Markle and he even “rehearsed” the meeting “several times”. Harry instructed Markle to “curtsy” and “say, ‘your royal highness’ or ‘sir,’” to the King. He also added that she must only give him a kiss if he “leans in”, otherwise only shake his hand. For the Queen Consort, Harry said a curtsy wasn’t “necessary”. That had shocked Markle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

Harry also claimed in his book that King Charles was jealous of Markle and wanted to avoid financially supporting her, reported The Telegraph. He had mentioned that King Charles did so out of fear that Markle would steal the royal spotlight from him as the late Princess Diana, Harry’s mother did. Harry mentioned that when he was driving with his father to Sandringham Estate, the King had questioned whether Markle would continue to work as an actress. This prompted Harry to respond that she was likely to quit and join him in the UK.

Spare is set to be published in translation in 15 additional languages apart from its release in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, and South Africa.

