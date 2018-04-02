English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Wedding: It’s White Roses, Peonies and Foxgloves for the Royal Event
Kensington Palace said the designs will reflect the wild, natural landscapes from which many of the plants will be drawn.
Image: Prince Harry/ Meghan Markle/ Reuters Pictures
The royal wedding will take place among white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves, set off by branches of beech, birch and hornbeam.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen a self-taught London floral designer for their nuptials. The couple said Sunday that Philippa Craddock will create the church flower arrangements for the May 19 wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.
(Florist Philippa Craddock, poses for a photo, in her studio, in London. Philippa will create the church flower arrangements for the May 19 wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP)
Her team will include florists from the chapel and from Buckingham Palace for the displays in the chapel and at St. George’s Hall. The Royal Parks will also supply some plants taken from wildflower meadows.
Kensington Palace said the designs will reflect the wild, natural landscapes from which many of the plants will be drawn.
The flowers will be given to charities after the wedding.
