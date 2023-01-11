Prince Harry Opens Up On His Fear Of Crowds In His Memoir 'Spare'

The Duke of Sussex opened up about dealing with his mental health struggles in his new memoir Spare. The narrative available to the public on January 10, has some inside details into the life of Prince Harry, including his tour of Afghanistan and the moments that led up to his and his wife, Meghan Markle’s exit from the Royal Family in 2020.

The one topic that he has drawn light on is his struggle with Agoraphobia and how he sought therapy. Harry had also been vocal about his anger issues and struggles to regulate his emotions better. This was reflected in a heated argument he had with Markle.

In his memoir, Prince Harry mentioned that he snapped at Meghan Markle during the said heated argument. He wrote that it was perhaps the wine that got to him or the pressure of battling the UK press, but the conversation took quite an unexpected turn.

He wrote, “I became touchy. Then angry. Disproportionately, sloppily angry… I was also just over-sensitive that night. I thought: ‘Why’s she having a go at me?’ I snapped at her, spoke to her harshly [and] cruelly.” The Duke of Sussex further added, “As the words left my mouth, I could feel everything in the room come to a stop. The gravy stopped bubbling, and the molecules of air stopped orbiting. Even Nina Simone seemed to pause.”

That did not sit well with the former Suits actress. Prince Harry wrote in his memoir that Meghan Markle had walked out of the room. The Duchess of Sussex had made it clear to him that she would not tolerate being spoken to like that. She even added not raising her children in a place filled with disrespect and anger. Meghan had also been monumental in asking him to seek therapy again after he believed he had not found the right person and that ”[It] didn’t work.”

Prior to the official release of the memoir, Today.com had revealed that the Spanish version of Spare shared another insight into Prince Harry’s struggle with mental health. The Duke of Sussex claimed that he struggle with agoraphobia. He went on to write that he had nearly fainted during a speech.

‘Spare’ is released in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, and South Africa. It is also going to be translated into 15 additional languages.

