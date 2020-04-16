Prince Narula Plays a Prank on Wife Yuvika Chaudhary

Actor Prince Narula recently pulled a prank on his wife, actress Yuvika Chaudhary, but it seems the prank didn't go down well with Yuvika.

Taking to his Instagram, Prince posted a video that shows him playing the prank.

In the video, Yuvika initially listens to Prince attentively. Later, on realising he is playing a prank, a visibly angry Yuvika starts beating him up!

"Prank video.... had fun with my wife. @yuvikachaudhary Video k baad mera kya haal hua dekhiye is video main," Prince captioned the video.

The couple has been spending great time with each other amid the coronavirus lockdown. From playing ludo to working out and cooking, the two have shared a lot of glimpses of their day-to-day activities during quarantine on social media.

Yuvika and Prince met in 2015 on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 9, and got married in 2018.

