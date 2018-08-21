Princess Cruises' Enchanted Princess to Lift Anchor in 2020

New details have been released on Princess Cruises' latest ship: Enchanted Princess.Set to lift anchor in 2020, the cruise liner will transport up to 3,660 passengers on a summer European itinerary for her maiden voyage.Construction of the 143,700-ton ship will take place at the Fincantieri Monfalcone shipyard in Italy.Ship highlights include a European-style Piazza, inspired by public squares in Italy and France where roving street performers and buskers will entertain guests, and glass elevators that will offer panoramic views of the ship, Vegas-style casino and original music productions.An onboard art gallery will also offer guests art history lectures, and the chance to bid on original works from artists like Thomas Kinkade, Peter Max and Michael Godard.Enchanted Princess sets sail June 15, 2020. Bookings for the opening season open November 8, 2018.