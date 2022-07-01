Princess Diana Birth Anniversary: Times People’s Princess Broke the Royal Protocols

PRINCESS DIANA BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Princess Diana was way ahead of her time. She made unconventional choices and challenged royal norms more than often. After becoming the Princess of Wales, she took up the responsibilities but in her own way. She was always in the headlines for her marriage to Prince Charles and her social work.

Even after getting separated from Prince Charles, she was looked upon as one of the most dignified personalities. She died, in an unfortunate car accident in Paris, at the age of 36.

However, today to celebrate the birth anniversary of people’s Princess, let’s take a look at the times she broke the royal norms to pave her own path.

Diana was the first lady of the royal family that worked before becoming a princess. She used to work as a teacher in a Kindergarten in London. She was known to be the first royal to have a paying job before engagement. Even before her engagement, she started breaking royal protocols. Instead of going with the royal tradition of having custom-made engagement rings, she chose her engagement ring by herself from the Garrard jewellery collection catalogue. Prince Charles and Princess Diana tied the knot in 1981. She refused to say ‘I obey’ in her wedding vows and wrote her own vows. Her daughters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle followed her lead and ditched ‘obey’ in the wedding vows. Every royal birth happened at home but Diana decided to give birth to Prince William at the St. Mary’s Hospital in 1982. She did the same when Prince Harry was born in 1984. She gave her kids the life of a normal person and enrolled Prince William in a public school at the age of 3 years.

