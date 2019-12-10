Princess Diana’s Iconic Dress She Wore to Dance with John Travolta Fails to Sell at Auction

Dresses worn by celebrities are often in huge demand when they are being auctioned. There are people who shell out fortune to bid for the dresses worn by celebrities. Now, remember Princess Diana's iconic blue velvet gown she sported to a dance with John Travolta at the White House? Well, it was put up for auction and failed to sell as well.

An iconic moment, captured in the moments of history, saw the Princess of Wales in the Victor Edelstein blue velvet evening gown at a state dinner in 1985, when a clip of her dancing to Saturday Night Fever went viral around the world.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the gown, which was expected to fetch anything between £250,000 and £350,000 (between Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore) when it went up for auction through Kerry Taylor Auctions in London, failed to even reach the reserve price of £200,000.

The report added that the dresses that were, however, sold included a Katherine Cusack midnight blue velvet evening gown and a short navy Catherine Walker day outfit, which went under the hammer for £48,000 (Rs 44 lakhs approx.) and £28,000 (Rs 26 lakhs approx.) respectively.

Prior to the sales, the report cited auctioneer Kerry Taylor as saying that there were interested parties from Britain and the US.

The dress was previously purchased in 2013 for £200,000 (Rs 1.8 crores) by a man, who wanted to make his happy, but it spent most of its time locked away in a cupboard, the report cited Taylor as revealing.

Diana was seen wearing that particular dress four other times, including once while she was on a state visit to Austria in 1986 and one at the Royal Opera House in 1991, the report noted, adding that the fourth time she wore it was for her portrait by Lord Snowden in 1997.

