Princess Diana's Iconic Gown She Wore Dancing with John Travolta to be Auctioned

The latest Princess Diana's iconic 1985 midnight blue Victor Edelstein evening gown is going for auction. According to the company Kerry Taylor Auctions, the gown might be auctioned off at a whopping sum of £350,000 (3,25,98,644 Rupees). The late Royal wore this gown at the White House with then-President Ronald Reagan, where she danced with Grease actor John Travolta.

Princess Diana had with Travolta on the song You Should Be Dancing from his film Saturday Night Fever. Kerry Taylor auctions have also included a long-sleeved dress from 1986 by Katherine Cusack, also in midnight-blue velvet, and a Catherine Walker navy wool day dress from around 1989.

"Victor Edelstein made dresses for Princess Diana over an eleven-year period," the auction house wrote about the gown. "The Princess saw this model in his studio in burgundy and requested it be made for her in midnight blue."

Princess Diana wore the gown on other occasions as well, including a state visit to Austria. the princess, when alive, has sanctioned the gown for auction to benefit AIDS and cancer charities.

The gown was previously sold by her at $222,500 in the 1997 Christie's auction, just weeks before she died in the tragic car crash. The auction had broken the record of the highest auctioned off garment, co-incidentally breaking the record of John Travolta's costume of Saturday Night Fever, which was auctioned off at $145,000.

Princess Diana's gown was at the 2018 exhibition Diana: Her Fashion Story, at the Kensington Palace in London.

(Image: AP Photo)

