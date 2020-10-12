Princess Eugenie Thinks It's 'Super Cool' of Selena Gomez to Show her Kidney Transplant Scar

Princess Eugenie has lauded pop star Selena Gomez for being brave about flaunting her kidney transplant scar. The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth reshared a photo from Selena, who had a kidney transplant in 2017 and took to Instagram in September to celebrate her scars from the surgery. She also also wrote about all the difficulties she found in accepting it.

"I thought this was super cool of Selena Gomez to show she's confident of who she is and what she went through after finding it difficult to show her scar. Let's be proud of our uniqueness," shared Princess Eugenie on her Instagram page.

Selena had posted an image of her in a blue monokini, revealing the scar on her upper thigh. She had shared, "When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that."

Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, has also sustained a scar on her spine after she went through a spinal surgery to treat scoliosis at the age of 12. She had proudly flaunted the scar during her 2018 wedding with Jack.