Prithviraj Posts Shirtless Photo to Show His Recovery from Severe Weight Loss for Aadujeevitham
Prithviraj Sukumaran has posted about how he pushed himself to the extreme for filming bare bodied scenes in Aadujeevitham.
South star Prithviraj Sukumaran has just returned to Kochi from Jordan after being stuck there during the lockdown. He was shooting for the upcoming Malayalam movie Aadujeevitham in Jordan, and returned to Kochi last week.
The actor shared a shirtless photo on Instagram, showing the body transformation he underwent for the movie. He wrote about how he pushed himself to the extreme for filming bare bodied scenes in Aadujeevitham.
Prithviraj wrote he attained his current physique after a month of refueling his body to return to his normal shape. "One month since we finished the last of the bare body scenes for Aadujeevitham. On the last day, I had dangerously low fat percentage and visceral fat levels. Post that... one month of fueling, resting and training my body has got me here. I guess my crew who've seen me a month ago when I was at my weakest, and way, way below my ideal weight, will be the ones truly surprised."
Prithviraj also thanked his trainer and the film's director Blessy "for understanding that post 'THAT' day, shoot will have to be planned with enough time allocated for my recuperation." He also shared his biggest takeaway from the experience, "Remember, the human body has its limits... the human mind doesn't."
One month since we finished the last of the bare body scenes for #Aadujeevitham. On the last day, I had dangerously low fat percentage and visceral fat levels. Post that..one month of fuelling, resting and training my body has got me here. I guess my crew who’ve seen me a month ago when I was at my weakest, and way way below my ideal weight will be the ones truly surprised. Thanks to @ajithbabu7 my trainer/nutritionist and Blessy chetan and team for understanding that post “THAT” day, shoot will have to be planned with enough time allocated for my recuperation. Remember..the human body has it’s limits..the human mind doesn’t! @dqsalmaan #TrainingDone 😎
The 37-year-old actor tagged his colleague Duquer Salmaan in his post, who wrote in the comments section, "Thank god that is done. Looking super fit already. Now, for some bulking and gains. Which is typically my problem." Prithviraj replied, "And staying lean is mine. If we could trade bodies as and when it suits us."
