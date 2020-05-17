Priya Prakash Varrier Deactivates Her Instagram Account

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an internet sensation after a clip from her debut film Oru Adaar Love went viral in 2018, has deactivated her Instagram account and sort of disappointed her 7 million-plus followers.

The actress did not specify any particular reason for deactivating her social media account. However, speculations are rife that increasing online trolls might be the reason for her to take a temporary break from social media. The last post she shared on her Instagram were videos of her uttering some popular Malayalam dialogues.

Last week, Priya made her Tiktok debut after her fans demanded her to make TikTok videos in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Meanwhile, Priya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Prasanth Mambully's Sridevi Bungalow. The film also stars Arbaaz Khan, Aseem Ali Khan, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Mukesh Rishi, Dinesh Lamba and Sandeep Bharadwaj.

Sridevi Bungalow was in the news after Boney Kapoor filed a legal notice on the makers of the film and demanded that they change the title and plot of the film.

The actress has also bagged a Kannada film titled Vishnu Priya. It co-stars Shreyas Manju in a lead role.

