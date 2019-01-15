Priya Prakash Varrier Dons Deepika Padukone Inspired Sequined Outfit at Sridevi Bungalow Launch

Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight Internet sensation with her wink in the viral song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from her Malayalam movie Oru Aadar Love. The popular 'wink girl' is making her Bollywood debut with Prasanth Mambully directed Sridevi Bungalow.The winking girl of the country has arrived and this time it is for the launch of her Bollywood debut in Mumbai. For 'Sridevi Bungalow' launch she was spotted wearing a black strapless bodice teaming it up with a golden sequin floor-length skirt.Even though she looked glamorous, we couldn't help but notice how familiar Priya's outfit looked.Throwback to 2012 Vogue Beauty Awards, Deepika Padukone arrived on the red carpet in a similar sequined outfit by Monique Lhuillier which made heads turn at the event.Even Deepika Padukone was spotted wearing the same outfit to two events, once in 2012 and the second time when she attended the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a Dolce and Gabbana gown.The only difference between the two looks is the makeup. While Deepika decided to keep her make up subtle and nude and let the dress do all the talking, Priya added drama to her look as she opted for bold lip tint and shimmery eye makeup.Known for her iconic eye makeup, she added a pink eye shadow with a stroke of eyeliner and kohl. She tinted her lips Burgundy and kept her cheeks tinted in shades of brown.On the professional front, the trailer of the film 'Sridevi Bungalow' released on Tuesday morning has embroiled in controversy over the insensitive portrayal of late actress Sridevi's life and is facing major flack on social media. However, Priya has refused to accept or deny whether the film is based on the veteran actress or not.The 1 minute 49 seconds trailer shows Priya Prakash as an actress who leads a lonely and tragic life. The trailer concludes with the death of the actress in a bathtub that appears to be quite similar to Sridevi's death due to accidental drowning last year.