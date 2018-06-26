What's Brewing? Priyanka and Nick Jonas Are Now Vacationing in Goa

Priyanka Chopra's rumoured link up with singer Nick Jonas is now, the talk of the town. Their get-togethers and cute emoji comments on each other's social media posts had already added fuel to a raging fire.Now, the latest photographs from the airport suggest that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas along with her brother and Parineeti Chopra have headed to Goa for a small trip. One of Priyanka Chopra's fan clubs shared a picture of Priyanka, Nick and Parineeti enjoying a lavish meal.Parineeti, too, is having a gala time enjoying the rains with her sister. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress shared a video dancing in the rain to Bollywood's favourite rain dance number - Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The caption read: "Not a cheesy Chopra sister performance. Nope. #DancingInTheRain." Watch the sisters adding some fire and ice!But this time, the internet had eyes only for Nick Jonas. And here he is, smiling a little more in love!Seems Priyanka Chopra is not leaving any stone unturned to make Nick Jonas comfortable in her country and greet him with Indian hospitality. Priyanka was dressed in a chequered layer sundress while Nick was seen sporting a black muscle tee. They make for a cute couple, Don't they?The shutterbugs were in for a pleasant surprise when the duo, seated side-by-side, arrived at the Mumbai airport, earlier. The rumoured lovebirds were seen holding hands and yes, Nick was seen being really protective of PeeCee as she walked past the crowd, avoiding cameras.Before leaving for Goa, Priyanka hosted a party which was attended by Parineeti and Alia Bhatt among others and it is believed that Nick Jonas was also there.Earlier this month, Priyanka met the singer’s extended family at his cousin’s wedding in New Jersey.They arrived arm in arm for the family occasion. The two also spent Memorial Day weekend together, and have also been seen on dinner dates.