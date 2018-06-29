Priyanka and Nick Jonas Leave India Hand in Hand; Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra's rumoured link up with singer Nick Jonas is now the talk of the town. The two have been inseparable in the last one month, and have been providing plenty of fodder to the gossip mill with their frequent dates and PDA on Instagram. After their hand in hand appearance at the Ambani's bash, it is confirmed that they share the same energy.The hottest duo was spotted at the Mumbai Airport leaving India, still holding hands and professing their love. Priyanka was seen dressed in a tracksuit with checkered side panels paired with pointed heels. Yes, heels! PeeCee's love for heels is a strong one! Nick, too, opted for an athleisure outfit and paired it with a baseball cap. Watch video:As the couple navigated the airport, shutterbugs captured them. As Priyanka stepped out of the car, 25-year-old Singer, took the lead at the airport holding Priyanka's hand and our heart skipped a beat!It isn't clear if the two are returning to the US or are travelling for another fun vacay. We'll keep you informed on the same.Rumours say that plans are underway for Priyanka-Nick's engagement either by July-end or August this year. The pair has consistently been spotted together but hadn't talked publicly about their alleged relationship.