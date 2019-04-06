English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Show How to Glam Up This Navratri
As you gear up for Navratri, we bring you a style look book inspired by Bollywood divas so you could look your stylish-best.
With the festive season lying upon us, it’s necessary to not just actively participate in the gatherings but to also put the best fashion foot forward. Navratri, the time when people soak themselves in the vibrancy and colours of Dandiya and Garba nights, is the perfect occasion to flaunt what you’ve got. Hidden in the narrow by-lanes of Gujarat, lies the world of vivacious fashion which comes alive during the 9 festive days of Navratri.
Every nook and corner, you’ll witness a spell-binding sight of people dressed in stylish outfits, bearing dandiyas in their hands and matching their beats to peppy songs. As you gear up for these celebrations, we bring you a quick guide to all that you can adorn this year.
The Conventional Beauty: Lehenga Choli
For a lot of people, garba is the dance form they saw on television when Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan danced their hearts out on the beats of the song ‘Dholi taro dhol baaje’. Dressed up in a traditional red and pink lehenga, Aishwarya’s look has been topping the charts of the most loved Gujarati look since then. Years later, Deepika Padukone created the same magic on-screen when she opted for the long-established lehenga choli look. But this time give the conventional garba look a twist like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey.
The Flamboyant Look: Gujarati wrap-ups, Anarkalis
While one wishes to get dressed in those perfect straight-from-reel attires, it’s not always possible. Some women feel their body type doesn’t go with the detailing of the outfits; others look at it as excessive baggage added to them while their only focus is to dance. For this kind, there’s always an option of floor-length anarkalis or the ancient styled-angrakhas. It gives you the feel of wearing an ensemble worth twirling in but at the same time maintains your mood in a comfy state.
The Snazzy Choice: Separates, Wrap-arounds, pleated skirts, Dhoti Skirts
Just in case you’re one of those who likes to stand out and wish to make a lasting impression with their fashion picks, this is the beat for you. Ditch the usual, done-to-death combinations and take cues from our leading ladies to dress differently this time. From cotton separates to many-hued pleated skirts to kicky dhoti-skirts; pick what you like and step out in style.
The Elegant Snap: Different-styled tied saris
You know you love wearing saris when you constantly look for occasions to drape and flaunt that gorgeous 7-yard cloth! Navratri and dandiya nights are no different. While a lot of people feel it’s not appropriate for the event, but who cares? You like it, you wear it. Simple. From plain chiffon drapes teamed up with heavily embellished blouses to old love bandhni prints; anything can take on floors if you decide!
Every nook and corner, you’ll witness a spell-binding sight of people dressed in stylish outfits, bearing dandiyas in their hands and matching their beats to peppy songs. As you gear up for these celebrations, we bring you a quick guide to all that you can adorn this year.
The Conventional Beauty: Lehenga Choli
For a lot of people, garba is the dance form they saw on television when Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan danced their hearts out on the beats of the song ‘Dholi taro dhol baaje’. Dressed up in a traditional red and pink lehenga, Aishwarya’s look has been topping the charts of the most loved Gujarati look since then. Years later, Deepika Padukone created the same magic on-screen when she opted for the long-established lehenga choli look. But this time give the conventional garba look a twist like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey.
The Flamboyant Look: Gujarati wrap-ups, Anarkalis
While one wishes to get dressed in those perfect straight-from-reel attires, it’s not always possible. Some women feel their body type doesn’t go with the detailing of the outfits; others look at it as excessive baggage added to them while their only focus is to dance. For this kind, there’s always an option of floor-length anarkalis or the ancient styled-angrakhas. It gives you the feel of wearing an ensemble worth twirling in but at the same time maintains your mood in a comfy state.
The Snazzy Choice: Separates, Wrap-arounds, pleated skirts, Dhoti Skirts
Just in case you’re one of those who likes to stand out and wish to make a lasting impression with their fashion picks, this is the beat for you. Ditch the usual, done-to-death combinations and take cues from our leading ladies to dress differently this time. From cotton separates to many-hued pleated skirts to kicky dhoti-skirts; pick what you like and step out in style.
The Elegant Snap: Different-styled tied saris
You know you love wearing saris when you constantly look for occasions to drape and flaunt that gorgeous 7-yard cloth! Navratri and dandiya nights are no different. While a lot of people feel it’s not appropriate for the event, but who cares? You like it, you wear it. Simple. From plain chiffon drapes teamed up with heavily embellished blouses to old love bandhni prints; anything can take on floors if you decide!
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
- Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Show How to Glam Up This Navratri
- Vivek Oberoi on ‘PM Narendra Modi’ Release Delay: Some People Put Us in So Many Difficulties
- 'I Know a Lot About Wind': Donald Trump Finally Tells the Truth, While Lying
- Malaysia Open: Kidambi Srikanth Loses Quarterfinals, India's Campaign Comes to an End
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results