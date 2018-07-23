GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are Slaying it in Their Airport Outfits; See Pics

Both Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone looked super chic in their airport outfits. Take a look.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:July 23, 2018, 11:36 AM IST
Image: File photo of Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra/ Yogen Shah
After celebrating her birthday with beau Nick Jonas in the US, actress Priyanka Chopra is back in the bay to begin shooting for her next Bollywood film alongside Salman Khan titled Bharat.

The B-town diva, who has on most occasions left onlookers awe-inspired with her stunning outfits choices, be it at the red carpet, a brand event or film promotion interviews, was up nailing the airport look once again when she turned up looking sexy in wide-legged denim pants teamed with a lacy white crop top and a matching shrug. Priyanka rounded off her airport look by leaving her tresses open in soft waves and opting to wear comfortable white footwear. No makeup and sunglasses completed the actress' airport look.

Take a look.

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



Well, if Priyanka knows how to slay it at the airport with her sartorial selections, actress Deepika Padukone is not far behind either.

The Padmavat actor, who was snapped at the Mumbai airport leaving for London, looked all excited for her upcoming ventures. Deepika was spotted in an all black avatar -- black Gucci leather pants, a Balenciaga comfortable tee and ankle-length boots from Tom Ford that featured decent heels and her signature sunnies, courtesy Sunday Somewhere -- as she left the country.

Take a look.



| Edited by: Shrishti Negi
