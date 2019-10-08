Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra and Kylie Jenner Wear Similar White Blazer Dress at Nick Jonas' Event

Priyanka Chopra and Kylie Jenner were seen donning same dress with different version at different event.

Updated:October 8, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a long white blazer dress for pop star husband Nick Jonas's launch of his tequila collaboration. The actress looked splendid in blazer dress as she paired it with PVC transparent heels.

Peecee’s dress reminds us of Kylie Jenner’s white blazer dress. Actually, the two wore a similar white blazer dress but of different versions and at different occasions.

Kylie Jenner had worn it first of the two for the MTV Video Music Awards. She paired it with with strappy stilettos. Hair pulled back in bun made her look like boss lady at the event.

The only difference in Peecee and Jenner’s blazer dress was of the silver buckle and belt which was missing from Peecee dress.

Check out the pictures here,

View this post on Instagram

#MTV @kyliejenner Queen😍🖤 #Mtvmusicawards2018

A post shared by karjenners_10 (@karjenners_10) on

        This is not the first time, when the two had a fashion face off. Earlier, Peecee had sported a sexy white dress while her outing at Cannes film festival 2019. On other hand, Jenner attended her beau's Netflix event wearing a similar skin fit version of PeeCee white dress.  Check out the pictures, 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

  @red #5BFilm   A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The brown carpet So proud of you @travisscott!!!! Look Mom i Can Fly documentary out now on @netflix ♥️✨ A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also painted the city red in her floral print knee length dress as she attends Vanity Fair's best dressed party in New York.

