Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are So Coloured In Love; These Videos Are Proof

The fiery couple is set to make waves again! Priyanka Chopra and her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas made a couple entry at Nita and Mukesh Ambani's star-studded party, hosted for their son Akash and his fiancee Shloka Mehta in Mumbai. Now, the latest photographs from the party suggest that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas both made a grand entry holding hands and yet confirming it again!The hottest couple in B-town made an entry at the venue and also posed for the shutterbugs hand-in-hand. Priyanka was dressed in a hot red sari by the celebrity designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She paired the sari with a gold embellished blouse. She accessorized it with a bracelet and a pair of earrings. On the other hand, Nick looked suave in a blue suit. Look at them posing confidently for the shutterbugs:Here's another one!Priyanka's blushing smile says a lot about what's going on there!That killer smile, though!Looks like our desi girl has finally found the love of her life in Nick Jonas. Rumors say that plans are underway for Priyanka-Nick's engagement either by July-end or August this year.The pair has consistently been spotted together, but hadn't talked publicly about their alleged relationship.