English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are So Coloured In Love; These Videos Are Proof
Our heart missed a beat!
Image: Instagram/ PCourheartbeat
The fiery couple is set to make waves again! Priyanka Chopra and her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas made a couple entry at Nita and Mukesh Ambani's star-studded party, hosted for their son Akash and his fiancee Shloka Mehta in Mumbai. Now, the latest photographs from the party suggest that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas both made a grand entry holding hands and yet confirming it again!
The hottest couple in B-town made an entry at the venue and also posed for the shutterbugs hand-in-hand. Priyanka was dressed in a hot red sari by the celebrity designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She paired the sari with a gold embellished blouse. She accessorized it with a bracelet and a pair of earrings. On the other hand, Nick looked suave in a blue suit. Look at them posing confidently for the shutterbugs:
Here's another one!
Priyanka's blushing smile says a lot about what's going on there!
That killer smile, though!
Looks like our desi girl has finally found the love of her life in Nick Jonas. Rumors say that plans are underway for Priyanka-Nick's engagement either by July-end or August this year.
The pair has consistently been spotted together, but hadn't talked publicly about their alleged relationship.
Also Watch
The hottest couple in B-town made an entry at the venue and also posed for the shutterbugs hand-in-hand. Priyanka was dressed in a hot red sari by the celebrity designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She paired the sari with a gold embellished blouse. She accessorized it with a bracelet and a pair of earrings. On the other hand, Nick looked suave in a blue suit. Look at them posing confidently for the shutterbugs:
Here's another one!
Priyanka's blushing smile says a lot about what's going on there!
That killer smile, though!
Looks like our desi girl has finally found the love of her life in Nick Jonas. Rumors say that plans are underway for Priyanka-Nick's engagement either by July-end or August this year.
The pair has consistently been spotted together, but hadn't talked publicly about their alleged relationship.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Shifa Khan
-
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dileep Row: Revathy, Padmapriya, Parvathy Slam AMMA, Demand Meet
- Who is this Man Sitting With an Indian Flag While Denmark and France Played a World Cup Game?
- Instagram's New Slimmed Down Version, 'Instagram Lite' Launched
- Virat Kohli Keen to Experiment With Batting Order, Wilson Stays Positive
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Teaser: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Star in a Typical Love Story With a Dramatic Twist