Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Chose This Designer's Outfits For Their Big Day

Actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas on Saturday solemnised their relationship with a traditional Indian 'roka' ceremony -- considered the first wedding ritual for Punjabis -- in the presence of their close family and friends here.Designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, whose sunshine yellow creation made Priyanka glow with joy, posted on Instagram: "Priyanka Chopra is heavenly in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture at her roka ceremony. Here's wishing the beautiful couple every joy."The ceremony, held at Priyanka's residence, follows months of speculation around the relationship status of Priyanka, 36, and Nick, 25. The photographs from the ceremony did the rounds on social media, but an official statement or update from the celebrities is still awaited.The former beauty queen was dressed in a sunshine yellow chikankari sherwani by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla."The colour is as auspicious as the embroidery is intricate to celebrate this sacred and romantic occasion," the designers said in a statement.Nick wore a pristine white kurta churidar as he performed the 'puja', with his parents also dressed in traditional wear for the ceremony.Her ring is said to be a five-carat diamond with a price tag of around $300,000, according to The Hollywood Reporter.One of the photographs shows Nick cosying up to Priyanka, who holds on to him, as they stand against a green background with a logo that reads 'NP' -- merged together to denote the amalgamation of the first letter of both their names.The ceremony was attended by Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra, as well as celebrities like Arpita Khan Sharma, Mushtaq Sheikh and Srishti Behl Arya.Priyanka's Bollywood friends like Preity Zinta, Sophie Choudry, Ashish Chowdhary, Urvashi Rautela and Abhishek Kapoor wished the couple a happily ever after.The increased activity at Priyanka's residence since the past two to three days had indicated preparations for a celebration. On Friday evening, people were busy decking up the semi-circular balcony with green foliage.A star-studded party for close friends is likely to follow on Saturday evening.(With inputs from IANS)