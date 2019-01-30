English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Appears on The Ellen Show in a Glamorous Cocktail Dress
Priyanka Chopra was all excited as she appeared on The Ellen Show to promote her third Hollywood film, Isn't it Romantic.
Priyanka Chopra on The Ellen Show
Actress Priyanka Chopra appeared for her second stint on Ellen Degeneres's talk show, and she couldn't have looked more prettier in her Vivienne Westwood cocktail dress.
The Quantico star was all excited as she was on The Ellen Show to promote her third Hollywood film, Isn't it Romantic. In 2016, Priyanka became the first Bollywood star to appear on the show and she was spotted in a lace dress by Zimmerman.
This time, the actress appeared in a midi grey cocktail dress with micro floral motifs by Vivienne Westwood. The plunging neckline and high-low folded hemline was what set this outfit apart from the rest of her cocktail dresses.
As usual, Priyanka kept her look minimally accessorised and threw together a pair of silver strappy Jimmy Choo heels which added a little bling to her subtle outfit.
This is not the first time Priyanka has donned a Vivienne Westwood’s outfit. We are still swooning over the lilac dress she wore for the Royal Wedding.
On the show, the 36-year-old actress spoke about her intimate three-day-wedding with Nick Jonas in India.
She said, "It was just three days. One Indian ceremony and one Western-Christian ceremony. And one day of pre-rituals which we have in the Hindu wedding. Usually, Indian weddings are like 1,000 people at least. We had only 200, which was mostly family because both of us have giant families,” she said. “We wanted to keep it super intimate, just family."
Her Hollywood film, Isn't it Romantic, will hit theaters next month. She also has The Sky is Pink, a Bollywood biographical drama directed by Shonali Bose starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim lined up.
