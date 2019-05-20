Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
2-min read

Priyanka Chopra Bids Adieu to Cannes in Androgynous Sand-coloured Suit

Cannes this year has been abuzz with Indian celebrities creating quite a splash at its red carpet. Among other attendees include Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan.

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 1:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Bids Adieu to Cannes in Androgynous Sand-coloured Suit
Cannes this year has been abuzz with Indian celebrities creating quite a splash at its red carpet. Among other attendees include Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan.
Loading...
After making heads turn at the 72nd Cannes red carpet, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas were spotted leaving the Martinez Hotel in style.

In a batch of pictures, the global icon was seen stepping out as she flaunted her androgynous outfit which featured a sharp, sand-coloured blazer and wide-legged trousers paired with a clingy white T-shirt.

To break the monotony of the outfit, she sported a red handbag by a Swiss fashion house Akris and a pair of skinny glasses.

On the makeup front, she went for the matte foundation and matte plum lip tint.





American pop singer, Nick Jonas also looked stylish in a tan T-shirt and a pair of maroon striped trousers and mirrored sunglasses.

At the Cannes Film Festival, the couple let down their hair and walked the red carpet at the star-studded event and mingled with the best during the Vanity Fair X Chopard after party.

Priyanka Chopra has created quite a stir at the French Riviera, courtesy her glamorous appearances at the red carpet and everywhere else at the on-going 72nd Cannes Film Festival, which she attended with her husband Nick Jonas.

The two made for quite a sight on Saturday as they arrived twinning in white—he handsome in a tuxedo and she all tulle and long train—for the screening of French film The Best Years of a Life (Les plus belles annees d'une vie).

View this post on Instagram

Riviera romance

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



Earlier, the 36-year-old chose to wear a light metallic blue dress, which she paired with a white hat, white lace belt and white heels, giving her look an haute couture romantic vibe. Nick, meanwhile, matched up to her—looking dapper as ever—in a striped shirt, off white blazer-trousers and white sneakers.

View this post on Instagram

💙 @nickjonas #Cannes2019

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



For the Vanity Fair X Chopard party, Priyanka's metallic gown featured a halter neck, a plunging neckline and asymmetrical hemline which revealed her toned legs.

The grey and black metallic beaded outfit layered with ruffle slits by Philosophy contour designed by Lorenzo Serafini.

She decided to tint her lips nude and give her eyes a bold look similar to her red carpet look. She tied her hair up in a sleek ponytail which revealed a pair of Chopard diamond earrings.



Follow @News18Lifestyle for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram