Priyanka Chopra Bids Adieu to Cannes in Androgynous Sand-coloured Suit

After making heads turn at the 72nd Cannes red carpet, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas were spotted leaving the Martinez Hotel in style.In a batch of pictures, the global icon was seen stepping out as she flaunted her androgynous outfit which featured a sharp, sand-coloured blazer and wide-legged trousers paired with a clingy white T-shirt.To break the monotony of the outfit, she sported a red handbag by a Swiss fashion house Akris and a pair of skinny glasses.On the makeup front, she went for the matte foundation and matte plum lip tint.American pop singer, Nick Jonas also looked stylish in a tan T-shirt and a pair of maroon striped trousers and mirrored sunglasses.At the Cannes Film Festival, the couple let down their hair and walked the red carpet at the star-studded event and mingled with the best during the Vanity Fair X Chopard after party.Priyanka Chopra has created quite a stir at the French Riviera, courtesy her glamorous appearances at the red carpet and everywhere else at the on-going 72nd Cannes Film Festival, which she attended with her husband Nick Jonas.The two made for quite a sight on Saturday as they arrived twinning in white—he handsome in a tuxedo and she all tulle and long train—for the screening of French film The Best Years of a Life (Les plus belles annees d'une vie).Earlier, the 36-year-old chose to wear a light metallic blue dress, which she paired with a white hat, white lace belt and white heels, giving her look an haute couture romantic vibe. Nick, meanwhile, matched up to her—looking dapper as ever—in a striped shirt, off white blazer-trousers and white sneakers.For the Vanity Fair X Chopard party, Priyanka's metallic gown featured a halter neck, a plunging neckline and asymmetrical hemline which revealed her toned legs.The grey and black metallic beaded outfit layered with ruffle slits by Philosophy contour designed by Lorenzo Serafini.She decided to tint her lips nude and give her eyes a bold look similar to her red carpet look. She tied her hair up in a sleek ponytail which revealed a pair of Chopard diamond earrings.Follow @News18Lifestyle for more.