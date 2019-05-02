Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone Win Instagrammers of the Year

The winners represent individuals who have best embraced Instagram, by using its Stickers, Stories, Feed, Live and IGTV.

IANS

Updated:May 2, 2019, 1:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone Win Instagrammers of the Year
Image: Instagram/ Priyanka chopra, Deepika Padukone
Loading...
Actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan have won Instagrammers of the Year 2019, which acknowledges Instagram's most engaging community members across the country.

The winners represent individuals who have best embraced Instagram, by using its Stickers, Stories, Feed, Live and IGTV.

With 39 million followers, a global fan base, and many international projects, Bollywood diva, Priyanka emerged as the 'Most Followed Account' this year.

Star cricketer Virat Kohli has emerged as the most 'Engaged Account of the Year'. He provides a sneak peak to the locker room drama, to his gruelling training sessions or an off-field selfie with his wife.

View this post on Instagram

💎✨💎✨

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



As for Deepika, her impromptu boomerangs at the Cannes Film Festival, flamboyant Instagram stories, slo-mo videos while catching a flight or an 'Ask Me Anything' sessions with fans, has won her the 'Storyteller of the Year' honour.

"I come to Instagram every day to live, laugh, love and share with the people that are most important to me and I am grateful for all their kindness.

"In 2019, I look forward to connect more, love more and share many more authentic experiences with my beautiful fans," she said in a statement.

Young actress Sara made her Instagram debut in 2018 and has won 'Rising Star Award' for growing her fan base on the community significantly through the year.



"Instagram is a platform that allows me to be myself and to stay connected with audiences in the most direct and organic way. Not to mention it also allows me to salivate over great food, look at interesting and new places to travel to and of course stalk people," Sara said.

Content creators across food, fashion and entertainment were also lauded. These included Chef Pooja Dhingra, comedian-singer Bhuvan Bam and fashionista Sejal Kumar.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram