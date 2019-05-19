English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Dresses to Kill in Gunmetal Gown at Vanity Fair X Chopard After Party
Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas attended the Vanity Fair X Chopard after party held during the Cannes Film Festival.
Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas attended the Vanity Fair X Chopard after party held during the Cannes Film Festival.
After turning heads on Day 3 of Cannes Film Festival, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas attended the Vanity Fair X Chopard after-party and dinner held during the festival.
Vanity Fair hosted a subsequent party and dinner celebrating the Cannes Film Festival at the historic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in South of France.
Dressed in a risqué gunmetal wrap-around gown, the 36-year-old actor arrived with Nick Jonas who looked equally suave in his party ensemble.
For the Vanity Fair X Chopard party, Priyanka's metallic gown featured a halter neck, a plunging neckline and asymmetrical hemline which revealed her toned legs.
She decided to tint her lips nude and give her eyes a bold look similar to her red carpet look. She tied her hair up in a sleek ponytail which revealed a pair of Chopard diamond earrings.
On the other hand, Jonas complemented her in a textured copper blazer and black trousers.
Priyanka Chopra has created quite a stir at the French Riviera, courtesy her glamorous appearances at the red carpet and everywhere else at the on-going 72nd Cannes Film Festival, which she attended with her husband Nick Jonas.
The two made for quite a sight on Saturday as they arrived twinning in white—he handsome in a tuxedo and she all tulle and long train—for the screening of French film The Best Years of a Life (Les plus belles annees d'une vie).
Earlier, the 36-year-old chose to wear a light metallic blue dress, which she paired with a white hat, white lace belt and white heels, giving her look an haute couture romantic vibe. Nick, meanwhile, matched up to her—looking dapper as ever—in a striped shirt, off white blazer-trousers and white sneakers.
Priyanka Chopra has created quite a stir at the French Riviera, courtesy her glamorous appearances at the red carpet and everywhere else at the on-going 72nd Cannes Film Festival, which she attended with her husband Nick Jonas.
The two made for quite a sight on Saturday as they arrived twinning in white—he handsome in a tuxedo and she all tulle and long train—for the screening of French film The Best Years of a Life (Les plus belles annees d'une vie).
Earlier, the 36-year-old chose to wear a light metallic blue dress, which she paired with a white hat, white lace belt and white heels, giving her look an haute couture romantic vibe. Nick, meanwhile, matched up to her—looking dapper as ever—in a striped shirt, off white blazer-trousers and white sneakers.
