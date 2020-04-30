Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Drops An Adorable Sneak Peek From The Chopra-Jonas House

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared an adorable picture of her two pet dogs Diana and Gino napping on Instagram.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 30, 2020, 6:09 PM IST
It’s a known that Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are proud parents of two adorable dogs.

The first is Priyanka’s tiny canine pet, named as Diana Chopra who she treats like her daughter. The other is a german shepherd called Gino and was an early wedding anniversary present from Priyanka to Nick in 2019.

Yesterday, The Sky is Pink actress shared a charming photo featuring both the pets in the frame, napping away. In her caption, she wrote “Its siesta time at the Chopra Jonas house” with the befitting hashtag social distancing.

Priyanka even tagged both her pets in the post. Yes, both Diana and Gino have their official Instagram pages, called ‘diariesofdiana’ and ‘ginothegerman’ respectively.

While Diana Chopra’s followers stand at 150k, Gino Jonas has clocked over 330k in lesser time. In November last year, the 37-year-old star surprised her better-half when he expressed a desire of having a bigger dog.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5WDDuNH0Bs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Meanwhile, Priyanka is keeping busy spreading awareness among her followers and spending quality time with family. She uploaded an image of herself looking stunning in a blue six-yard wonder. Priyanka captioned it as, “Felt like wearing a saree. So I did...At home. Miss everyone @nickjonas(sic.)”

View this post on Instagram

Felt like wearing a saree. So I did...At home. Miss everyone. ❤️ @nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Talking about her forthcoming projects, Priyanka has been signed as a lead in Robert Rodriguez’ directorial, We Can Be Heroes. Her next announced project is Aravind Adiga's novel, The White Tiger’s Netflix's adaptation helmed by Ramin Bahrani featuring Rajkummar Rao.

