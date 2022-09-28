Priyanka Chopra Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In This Royal Blue Suit; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra is currently in New York for the United Nations General Assembly as one of the speakers at the Global event. Apart from that, the actress is also attending several events in New York. Recently, Priyanka Chopra attended two events, FC Festival and Forbes Philanthropy Summit there. And pictures of the actress from the events have been doing rounds on the internet as she looked like a boss in the royal blue suit.

Priyanka promoted her upcoming show Citadel with Anthony Russo at the FC Festival, but she also spoke at the Forbes Summit about using her platform to make positive changes in the world. Fans, on the other hand, are obsessed with the actress’ appearance at the events. Pictures and videos of the star from the events began to circulate on social media.

Priyanka wore a royal blue suit for the occasion, which included a blazer with padded shoulders. The blazer also had cut-out elements put together with blue ribbons. She accessorised the bodysuit with a brooch and wore a black bodysuit. She matched the outfit with a pair of blue straight-fitting, high-waist pants.

Priyanka accessorised her outfit with black stilettos, earrings, a gold bracelet, and a statement ring. For the glam, she chose middle parting curly tresses that were left open, smoky eye shadow, eyeliner, nude pink lip shade, beaming highlighter, and mascara on the lashes. Take a look at her look from the events below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Online (@priyankaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A. ✿ (@priyankaswifey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie (@stephaniemehta)

Priyanka had previously shared a photo of herself in a black backless strappy dress getting into her car and posing for the camera on her Instagram story. The Quantico star stepped out for dinner at her own Indian restaurant, Sona. Priyanka completed her look with tresses that were left open and opted for bold smokey eyes. She accessorised her look with hoop earrings and a matching black mini bag. She captioned the video, “Enjoying every minute of New York.”

On the work front, Priyanka will feature in It’s All Coming Back To Me alongside Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. The actress will also be seen in Russo Brothers’ Citadel, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos. Apart from that, Priyanka will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here