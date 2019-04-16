English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Flashes Belly Ring While Sporting Crop Top & Chequered Coat
Priyanka Chopra showed off her belly piercing while sporting a cropped white top with jeans, adding a plaid multi-hued coat. It showcased her flat midsection.
Priyanka Chopra showed off her belly piercing while sporting a cropped white top with jeans, adding a plaid multi-hued coat. It showcased her flat midsection.
Loading...
Be it New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, Priyanka Chopra never fails to set her fashion standards high whenever she makes a public appearance. This time Priyanka was spotted stepping out of a Broadway show in New York City, serving some spring fashion inspiration.
The Isn't It Romantic actor flashed her belly ring while sporting a crop top with denim bottoms and plaid coat during a day out.
The 36-year-old rocked white crop top with denim bottoms and a checked coat to go along with.
She showed off her piercing while sporting a cropped white top with jeans, adding a plaid multi-hued coat. It showcased her flat midsection.
The actress, who is married to actor and singer Nick Jonas, paired it with blue jeans and textured cream boots.
She carried a quilted black handbag featuring gold hardware and wore gold and black round framed sunglasses with her hair let loose around her in waves. She opted for deeply parted locks, finishing off her look with mauve lipstick.
Priyanka Chopra has announced her next Hollywood project with Ocean's 8 actress Mindy Kaling. The two are said to join hands for a wedding comedy based on a big fat Indian wedding. Reportedly, the rights of the project were won by Universal Studio in an auction.
The Bollywood actress took to social media to share the news with her fans. Priyanka posted a screenshot of an article and wrote, "Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to their story their way. So proud of this incredible partnership with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema!"
The details of the project have been kept under wraps, but it is being described as Crazy Rich Asians meets My Big Fat Greek Wedding. It is said to revolve around the culture clashes at a big wedding in India.
Kaling is said to write the screenplay of it with Goor. Also, Kaling will produce the project under her Kaling International while Priyanka will chip in for Purple Pebble Pictures and Howard Klein for 3 Arts, alongside Goor. Heather Morris and Nina Anand Aujla will be executive producers the project.
Meanwhile, Priyanka will be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, set to release later this year. Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo, who was in India recently, also confirmed that he is in talks with her regarding a project.
The Isn't It Romantic actor flashed her belly ring while sporting a crop top with denim bottoms and plaid coat during a day out.
The 36-year-old rocked white crop top with denim bottoms and a checked coat to go along with.
She showed off her piercing while sporting a cropped white top with jeans, adding a plaid multi-hued coat. It showcased her flat midsection.
The actress, who is married to actor and singer Nick Jonas, paired it with blue jeans and textured cream boots.
She carried a quilted black handbag featuring gold hardware and wore gold and black round framed sunglasses with her hair let loose around her in waves. She opted for deeply parted locks, finishing off her look with mauve lipstick.
Priyanka Chopra has announced her next Hollywood project with Ocean's 8 actress Mindy Kaling. The two are said to join hands for a wedding comedy based on a big fat Indian wedding. Reportedly, the rights of the project were won by Universal Studio in an auction.
The Bollywood actress took to social media to share the news with her fans. Priyanka posted a screenshot of an article and wrote, "Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to their story their way. So proud of this incredible partnership with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema!"
The details of the project have been kept under wraps, but it is being described as Crazy Rich Asians meets My Big Fat Greek Wedding. It is said to revolve around the culture clashes at a big wedding in India.
Kaling is said to write the screenplay of it with Goor. Also, Kaling will produce the project under her Kaling International while Priyanka will chip in for Purple Pebble Pictures and Howard Klein for 3 Arts, alongside Goor. Heather Morris and Nina Anand Aujla will be executive producers the project.
Meanwhile, Priyanka will be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, set to release later this year. Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo, who was in India recently, also confirmed that he is in talks with her regarding a project.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rishabh Pant's Omission From World Cup Squad Triggers a Meme Fest on Twitter
- Malaika Arora's 'Awesome' Reaction to Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted Teaser
- Paris Hilton is Salman Khan's Latest Fan, Compliments 'Bharat' Poster
- IPL 2019 | Kohli Still Learning as a Captain: Katich
- Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are Couple Goals in this Instagram Pic, See Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results