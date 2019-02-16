LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Heart-shaped Mangalsutra Over Mustard Outfit on Streets of London

Ditching her all-white street style, this time the Isn't it Romantic actor flaunted her all-mustard ensemble like a pro on the streets of London.

News18.com

Updated:February 16, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Heart-shaped Mangalsutra Over Mustard Outfit on Streets of London
Priyanka Chopra in London
Loading...
After hitting the first row at the New York Fashion Week 2019 in her '90s inspired skirt suit by Michael Kors, Priyanka Chopra was spotted on the streets of London.



Ditching her all-white street style, this time the Isn't it Romantic actor flaunted her all-mustard ensemble like a pro with her Mangalsutra.

She ventured in the city while her husband Singer Nick Jonas was also in the capital with his brothers.

The Quantico actor was dressed to kill in a mustard crew neck and cigarette pants and a coat over her shoulders. She threw together a pair of black ankle boots.



We all know Priyanka's obsession with her handbags and this time she carried her edgy Gucci bag.

On the accessory front, she flaunted her heart shaped Mangalsutra and Ray Ban shades to go along with.

Priyanka is shooting for her upcoming Bollywood flick directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky is Pink, also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker suffering from pulmonary fibrosis.




Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram