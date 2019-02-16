English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Heart-shaped Mangalsutra Over Mustard Outfit on Streets of London
Ditching her all-white street style, this time the Isn't it Romantic actor flaunted her all-mustard ensemble like a pro on the streets of London.
Priyanka Chopra in London
After hitting the first row at the New York Fashion Week 2019 in her '90s inspired skirt suit by Michael Kors, Priyanka Chopra was spotted on the streets of London.
Ditching her all-white street style, this time the Isn't it Romantic actor flaunted her all-mustard ensemble like a pro with her Mangalsutra.
She ventured in the city while her husband Singer Nick Jonas was also in the capital with his brothers.
The Quantico actor was dressed to kill in a mustard crew neck and cigarette pants and a coat over her shoulders. She threw together a pair of black ankle boots.
We all know Priyanka's obsession with her handbags and this time she carried her edgy Gucci bag.
On the accessory front, she flaunted her heart shaped Mangalsutra and Ray Ban shades to go along with.
Priyanka is shooting for her upcoming Bollywood flick directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky is Pink, also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker suffering from pulmonary fibrosis.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
