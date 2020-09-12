Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Bangs With Gorgeous Selfie, Says 'New Hair, Don't Care'

Priyanka Chopra has let go of her straight, long hair that she had been sporting for a while.

Trending Desk

September 12, 2020, 7:07 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to flaunt her new hairstyle. In the early morning post, Priyanka looked absolutely gorgeous as she showed off her new hairdo. "New hair, don’t care," she captioned the image. Check out her post here:

The actress has let go of her straight, long hair that she had been sporting for a while. Her new style is shorter, with bangs and fringe, giving her an entirely new look. Her hair is also darker now, a switch from her usual highlighted locks.

Though she gave a sneak peek into the new look with a previous post, the style wasn’t as clear in the image. Here she can be seen frolicking in the water with her beloved dog.

View this post on Instagram

My lil big boy! @ginothegerman ❤️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

In another video on Instagram, she was seen extending support to Dream 11 IPL and the new anthem. Though some people focused on her hair, it was largely overpowered by hate comments against the anthem in the comment section. The Indian Premier League has been accused of plagiarising rapper KR$NA.

Priyanka’s new look post is in a long line of celebrities going through makeovers with their hair in this lockdown season. Earlier this year, Alia Bhat, Radhika Apte, and Kriti Sanon shared their DIY at-home haircuts. Shorter, bob-style hair seems to be a celebrity favourite this year. Internationally, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and Sarah Hyland went through similar transformations and opted for bangs and fringe.

However, this is not the actor’s first experimentation with her hair. She had previously sported bangs in 2012 with long, curly, dark hair.

