Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Red Dress and Monogram Lipstick Bag Worth Rs 3 Lakh on Birthday

The global fashion icon Priyanka Chopra is having a time of her life as she celebrated her 37th birthday on July 18. Like always, the diva, who has been in headlines for her edgy style statements, flaunted a jaw-dropping outfit on her birthday too.

Husband Nick Jonas posted a video from the exclusive birthday celebration in which the actress is seen dancing and swirling to Jonas Brothers' 2008 track Burnin' Up song in her dazzling birthday outfit.

Priyanka was dressed in a burgundy red Catherine sequin mini dress from 16Arlington featuring long sleeves, a roll neck, a slit at the chest, draped details, a back zip fastening and a sequined design. The outfit designed by 16Arlington is worth USD 1145 approximately Rs 80,000.

On the accessory front, she decided to flaunt a seductress crystal lipstick clutch Bag whose price tag will clearly burn a hole in your pocket. The lipstick clutch in the video is a whopping USD 5,495 which is approximately Rs 3 lakh! But Priyanka makes it look priceless with her million-dollar panache and smile.

The Quantico actor threw together a pair of golden strapped kitten heels to go along with the burgundy outfit. She also matched her lip tint to her mini dress and sported a sequinned hairband to complete the look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has wrapped up shooting for director Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar.