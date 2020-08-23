Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra Gets Emotional on Father's Birth Anniversary, Shares Video

Priyanka Chopra, who lost her father in 2013 to cancer, incidentally has a tattoo on her forearm that reads, "Daddy's lil girl".

IANS

Updated:August 23, 2020, 6:51 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Gets Emotional on Father's Birth Anniversary, Shares Video
Priyanka Chopra (L), Ashok Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra is missing her father, Ashok Chopra, on his 70th birth anniversary, and described him as her forever cheerleader

The actress took to Twitter and Instagram to remember her father by sharing an old video of him accepting an award on her behalf.

"My forever cheerleader. You would have been 70 today. Miss you dad," she wrote along with the clip.

In the video, Priyanka's father is seen accepting an award on her behalf, as she was running late to the ceremony. Expressing pride at her achievements, he said: "I dedicate this award to those artists who come from small towns. They believe in God and they believe in themselves, and by their mere grit, determination and talent, they make their mark. God bless you, Priyanka."

Priyanka, who lost her father in 2013 to cancer, incidentally has a tattoo on her forearm that reads, "Daddy's lil girl".

In June, Priyanka shared a note in memory of her father, on his seventh death anniversary. The actress took to Instagram to pen her thoughts and share a monochrome photograph of her father, Ashok Chopra, from his youth. "We're connected by heartstrings to infinitya Miss you dad, every single day," she wrote.

