Priyanka Chopra Gives '70s Vibes in Feather Knit Dress for Jonas Brothers Show

Priyanka Chopra stunned in her fringe outfit for Jonas Brothers special show in Kingston.

Updated:June 1, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
Be it in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, Priyanka Chopra never fails to set her street style fashion standards high whenever she makes a public appearance. This time Priyanka was spotted walking with husband Nick Jonas
serving us with '70s fashion inspiration.

The Jonas Brothers performed a special show in Kingston and Priyanka was present to cheer for her husband.

The 36-year-old actor oozed charm in a white feather knit dress which was straight off the David Koma Fall 2019 runway show. She cinched the all-white dress with a black belt which broke the monotone colour.



The outfit featured fringe details, short turtleneck and long sleeves. Priyanka gave a finishing touch to her looked with a pair of retro glasses, Mangalsutra and black pumps.





Previously, The 36-year-old global icon was in London as she was attending Mariah Carey' show. She also took to her Instagram page and shared a backstage picture with the singer.
