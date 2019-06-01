Priyanka Chopra Gives '70s Vibes in Feather Knit Dress for Jonas Brothers Show

Be it in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, Priyanka Chopra never fails to set her street style fashion standards high whenever she makes a public appearance. This time Priyanka was spotted walking with husband Nick Jonasserving us with '70s fashion inspiration.The Jonas Brothers performed a special show in Kingston and Priyanka was present to cheer for her husband.The 36-year-old actor oozed charm in a white feather knit dress which was straight off the David Koma Fall 2019 runway show. She cinched the all-white dress with a black belt which broke the monotone colour.The outfit featured fringe details, short turtleneck and long sleeves. Priyanka gave a finishing touch to her looked with a pair of retro glasses, Mangalsutra and black pumps.Previously, The 36-year-old global icon was in London as she was attending Mariah Carey' show. She also took to her Instagram page and shared a backstage picture with the singer.