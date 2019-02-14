English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Hits the Front Row in Michael Kors' Skirt Suit at New York Fashion Week
Priyanka Chopra spotted sitting in the front row of Michael Kors Fall 2019 runway show at the New York Fashion Week 2019 cheering and applauding for the models and her designer friend, Michael Kors.
Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram
The global icon, Priyanka Chopra is the undisputed fashionista who is known to serve incredible fashion statements and trends every time she makes an appearance.
This time the Quantico actor was spotted sitting in the front row of Michael Kors Fall 2019 runway show at the New York Fashion Week 2019 cheering and applauding for the models and her designer friend, Michael Kors.
Sharing her excitement for her designer friend Michael kors, she took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with the ace designer and captioned it. "Congratulations @michaelkors on another successful NYFW show! @barrymanilowofficialand beautiful models were the best start to my morning!"
As a gesture the Isn't it Romantic actor decided to root for the designer wearing one of his designer outfits for his runway show. In a gray-black skirt suit paired with a black turtleneck and a pair of black tights teamed with black knee-high boots she channeled her inner '90s girl. With '90s trend catching up in 2019, this outfit is definitely worth emulating.
Currently, the Quantico actor is busy on her promotional rounds for her next Hollywood flick, Isn't it Romatic which will release on Netflix on February 28.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
