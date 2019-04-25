Priyanka Chopra Proves Snakeskin Print is the Season's Hottest Trend

Be it New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, Priyanka Chopra never fails to set her fashion standards high whenever she makes a public appearance. The 36-year-old actor gives out vibes like a boss lady, serving some serious fashion inspiration in her stunning designer outfits.Nevertheless, Priyanka has her favourite fashion statements that she doesn't mind repeating, like her favourite turtle neck and Gucci bag. Currently, her favourite fashion fad is the snakeskin print.From flaunting a bag to a pair of boots, a coat to a jumpsuit, the 36-year-old is clearly obsessed with the print and doesn't run out of ways of teaming it with different outfits and accessories.So if you want to flaunt the snakeskin print but are running out of ways, the global icon can show you ways to experiment with the latest fashion fad.Dressed from head to toe in a snakeskin jumpsuit and a black velvet jacket to go along with, the diva perfectly matched a pair of black leather boots with a handbag.The Isn't It Romantic actor oozed charm in a Blumarine outfit which featured a floral print blouse and a pair of matching trousers to go along with. To add a snakeskin element, she was seen holding a Violy water snake handbag designed by Ximena Kavalekas.In a pair of wide black pants along with her black turtleneck, she accessorised her look with her favourite Gucci bag and the pair snakeskin boots clearly stole the show giving a finishing touch to her ensemble.In a black tank top and cinched black trousers, Priyanka walked like a diva with her snakeskin coat completing the look. The black pumps and black handbag accessorised the outfit perfectly.So it turns out Priyanka clearly can't do without her snakeskin essentials. Take a cue, ladies!