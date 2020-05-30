Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra is Feeling Adventurous as She Dolls-up in New Instagram Post, See Pic

In the new post, actress Priyanka Chopra is seen flaunting her red cherry lips and statement earrings.

Trending Desk

May 30, 2020
Priyanka Chopra, on Saturday, shared a sun-kissed picture on social media. One can see her wearing a white collar outfit as her tresses shine under the sunlight. In the new post, Priyanka is flaunting her red cherry lips and statement earrings.

Posting the snap, she wrote, “A cherry lip and sunshine......maybe even a earring...I’m feeling adventurous”

The Fashion actress posted one of her looks from her quarantine work fashion diaries, a few days back. In the pictures, we see Priyanka dressed in a white jacket and culottes over a buttoned-up coral colour top. However, to keep it low-key as its work from home, after all, we see her wearing casual slippers.

As she shared her look with followers, she captioned, “Zoom meeting lewk!”

On the work front, Priyanka has a slew of projects in her kitty, including two Netflix films -- The White Tiger, opposite Rajkummar Rao, and Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes.

She will also star alongside Richard Madden in Amazon Prime Video's thriller series Citadel as well as Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 4.

