Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Dazzle at Umang 2020 Red Carpet

Bollywood celebrated the annual charity festival Umang 2020, to pay respect to the Mumbai police. The star-studded event saw Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh, Kapil Sharma, Hrithik Roshan and many others in attendance.

Candid images of the Bollywood stars were shared online on social media and fans cannot have have enough of their favourite celebrities. At the event, Shah Rukh was sporting an all casual look. He opted for a pair of denims and a velvet blazer.

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal, kept it minimal and graceful with an all-white ethnic outfit along with juttis, jhumkas and no-makeup look.

Ananya Panday and Vidya Balan, who came in colorful ethnic outfits, grabbed eyeballs with their cute dance while walking the carpet.

Actor Varun Dhawan didn’t stop promoting his upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D. He wore a t-shirt with the name of the movie. He wore an army print jacket and trousers to complete his look.

Priyanka Chopra looked mesmersing in a blue saree with silver work on it.

Rakul Preet Singh, who will be seen romancing Arjun Kapoor in her next unnamed movie, looked ravishing in a silver coloured saree.

Salman Khan, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss 13, and Katrina Kaif had a fun time on the stage with comedian Kapil Sharma.

Bhumi Pednekar brought bling and glitz to the red carpet in a sequined monochromatic outfit and looked stunning.

Ace designer Manish Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raveena Tandon and Vidya Balan had their selfie game on point!

Actress Janhvi Kapoor arrived in a red saree and blew hearts away.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.