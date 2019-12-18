Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Joins Footwear Brand to Donate 50,000 Pairs of Shoes to School Children in Belize

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra has joined hands with the footwear brand Crocs to donate shoes to deserving school children in Belize.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 18, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Joins Footwear Brand to Donate 50,000 Pairs of Shoes to School Children in Belize
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra has joined hands with the footwear brand Crocs to donate shoes to deserving school children in Belize.

Footwear brand Crocs recently announced that they are teaming up with UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas to donate 50,000 pairs of classic clogs to school children in Belize - a nation on the eastern coast of Central America.

Taking to Twitter, the actress posted a video, alongside the caption, "This initiative is very special to me. What started as a conversation with @Crocs of shared interests and concerns for the children of the world, has blossomed into this amazing association with @UNICEF, an organisation that is so close to my heart."

In the video, Heidi Cooley, Vice President of Global Marketing, Crocs could be heard saying, "At Crocs, we believe being comfortable in your own shoes is a first step to accessing quality education."

In subsequent tweets, Priyanka went on to add that they have "partnered" with the footwear brand to donate "50,000 pairs of Crocs Classic Clogs to deserving school children in Belize" and give them a basic necessity like shoes, "which will play a role in getting these kids to school."

The actress also shared Crocs' mission in subsequent tweets revealing that it is their mission to assist everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes and that "Belize is just the start."

Priyanka further said, "We hope to take this wonderful initiative to children in countries across the world."

Priyanka recently joined hands with the footwear major and was announced as the brand's ambassador for its 2020 'Come As You Are' marketing campaign.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram