Priyanka Chopra Joins Footwear Brand to Donate 50,000 Pairs of Shoes to School Children in Belize

Footwear brand Crocs recently announced that they are teaming up with UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas to donate 50,000 pairs of classic clogs to school children in Belize - a nation on the eastern coast of Central America.

Taking to Twitter, the actress posted a video, alongside the caption, "This initiative is very special to me. What started as a conversation with @Crocs of shared interests and concerns for the children of the world, has blossomed into this amazing association with @UNICEF, an organisation that is so close to my heart."

This initiative is very special to me. What started as a conversation with @Crocs of shared interests and concerns for the children of the world, has blossomed into this amazing association with @UNICEF, an organisation that is so close to my heart. pic.twitter.com/p2wy0JSwNo — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 12, 2019

In the video, Heidi Cooley, Vice President of Global Marketing, Crocs could be heard saying, "At Crocs, we believe being comfortable in your own shoes is a first step to accessing quality education."

In subsequent tweets, Priyanka went on to add that they have "partnered" with the footwear brand to donate "50,000 pairs of Crocs Classic Clogs to deserving school children in Belize" and give them a basic necessity like shoes, "which will play a role in getting these kids to school."

The actress also shared Crocs' mission in subsequent tweets revealing that it is their mission to assist everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes and that "Belize is just the start."

Priyanka further said, "We hope to take this wonderful initiative to children in countries across the world."

This initiative is very special to me. What started as a conversation with @Crocs of shared interests and concerns for the children of the world, has blossomed into this amazing association with @UNICEF, an organisation that is so close to my heart. pic.twitter.com/p2wy0JSwNo — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 12, 2019

Crocs’ mission is to help everyone around the world be comfortable in their own shoes and Belize is just the start. We hope to take this wonderful initiative to children in countries across the world. @UNICEFUSA#partner — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 12, 2019

Priyanka recently joined hands with the footwear major and was announced as the brand's ambassador for its 2020 'Come As You Are' marketing campaign.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.