Priyanka Chopra Joins Footwear Brand to Donate 50,000 Pairs of Shoes to School Children in Belize
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra has joined hands with the footwear brand Crocs to donate shoes to deserving school children in Belize.
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra has joined hands with the footwear brand Crocs to donate shoes to deserving school children in Belize.
Footwear brand Crocs recently announced that they are teaming up with UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas to donate 50,000 pairs of classic clogs to school children in Belize - a nation on the eastern coast of Central America.
Taking to Twitter, the actress posted a video, alongside the caption, "This initiative is very special to me. What started as a conversation with @Crocs of shared interests and concerns for the children of the world, has blossomed into this amazing association with @UNICEF, an organisation that is so close to my heart."
This initiative is very special to me. What started as a conversation with @Crocs of shared interests and concerns for the children of the world, has blossomed into this amazing association with @UNICEF, an organisation that is so close to my heart. pic.twitter.com/p2wy0JSwNo— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 12, 2019
In the video, Heidi Cooley, Vice President of Global Marketing, Crocs could be heard saying, "At Crocs, we believe being comfortable in your own shoes is a first step to accessing quality education."
In subsequent tweets, Priyanka went on to add that they have "partnered" with the footwear brand to donate "50,000 pairs of Crocs Classic Clogs to deserving school children in Belize" and give them a basic necessity like shoes, "which will play a role in getting these kids to school."
The actress also shared Crocs' mission in subsequent tweets revealing that it is their mission to assist everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes and that "Belize is just the start."
Priyanka further said, "We hope to take this wonderful initiative to children in countries across the world."
This initiative is very special to me. What started as a conversation with @Crocs of shared interests and concerns for the children of the world, has blossomed into this amazing association with @UNICEF, an organisation that is so close to my heart. pic.twitter.com/p2wy0JSwNo— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 12, 2019
Crocs’ mission is to help everyone around the world be comfortable in their own shoes and Belize is just the start. We hope to take this wonderful initiative to children in countries across the world. @UNICEFUSA#partner— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 12, 2019
Priyanka recently joined hands with the footwear major and was announced as the brand's ambassador for its 2020 'Come As You Are' marketing campaign.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Seven-Month-Old Baby Sworn-in as Texas Mayor, Becomes Youngest in American History
- Street Dancer 3D Trailer: Fans Look Forward to Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's Indo-Pak Dance Off
- Video of Jamia Students Making Way for Ambulance Amid Protests is Winning the Internet
- Update Your WhatsApp If You Do Not Want a Malicious Message to Render it Useless
- Brazil's 79-Year-Old Granny Turns Lingerie Model, Wants to Make Elderly Women 'Visible'