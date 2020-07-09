Priyanka Chopra Joins Hands with Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle for Summit on Girl Child

Priyanka Chopra has another good news for all her fans out there. She has been invited as a guest speaker at virtual Girl UP Leadership Summit. The summit will be held from July 13 to July 15. All those who are willing to listen to their favourite personality can book their slots and buy tickets from the official website of the organisers.

Sharing the news with the online family, PeeCee said, "No matter their background, girls have the power to transform themselves, their communities, and the world around them. Join me for the virtual 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, July 13-15 with some of the top female leaders! Get your tickets http://GirlUp.org/Summit #GirlsLead20 (sic).”

The guest list of speakers also include former First Lady Michelle Obama and Priyanka’s friend, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, Nadia Murad, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2018, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and actor Jameela Jamil.

The news comes a day after, the Sky is Pink actress announced that she has been invited to be an ambassador of the 45th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), slated to take place from September 10 to 19.

"Throughout my career @TIFF_NET has been a second home for me, with many of my films, as both an actor and producer, making their world debut at the festival (Sic)," Priyanka tweeted along with a video clip featuring her best moments at TIFF.

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is also invited to be an ambassador for the event.