Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sends Birthday Wishes to ‘Beautiful Soul’ Malala Yousafzai

Priyanka Chopra shared a sweet birthday wish for activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on social media. Take a look.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 13, 2020, 10:16 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sends Birthday Wishes to ‘Beautiful Soul’ Malala Yousafzai
Priyanka Chopra with Malala Yousafzai

Nobel laureate and peace activist Malala Yousafzai celebrated her 23rd birthday on July 12, 2020. The birthday girl, who has currently finished her studies at Oxford University, celebrated the special with her friends and family. She also received wishes from people across all spheres of life.

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas also penned a note for the birthday girl on her Instagram stories. Sharing a lovely picture of Malala, Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday to such a beautiful soul. Wishing you a year filled with so much love and happiness, Malala!”

AAAAAAAAAAAA

Malala has also shared the glimpses of her special day on social media. “Chapter 23! Ready for a quarter-life crisis… Thank you so much to everyone for all the good wishes (sic),” she wrote.

Climate conservation activist Greta Thunberg also sent her greeting, while Priyanka commented, “Happy Birthday, Darling.”

Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistan-born activist, came to light after strongly fighting against Taliban for the education rights of girls. To ensure that the fight goes on, she makes sure to spend her birthday with girls who are fighting for their education. To support the cause, she has also set up Malala Fund.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Malala Fund shared, “Even as #COVID19 keeps us at home, @malala's work continues. Nearly 130 million girls were out of school before the pandemic — and now research estimates 20 million more will be out of school because of it (sic).”

Malala has recently completed her degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the Oxford University and is spending the time with her family.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading