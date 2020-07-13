Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sends Birthday Wishes to ‘Beautiful Soul’ Malala Yousafzai

Nobel laureate and peace activist Malala Yousafzai celebrated her 23rd birthday on July 12, 2020. The birthday girl, who has currently finished her studies at Oxford University, celebrated the special with her friends and family. She also received wishes from people across all spheres of life.

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas also penned a note for the birthday girl on her Instagram stories. Sharing a lovely picture of Malala, Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday to such a beautiful soul. Wishing you a year filled with so much love and happiness, Malala!”

Malala has also shared the glimpses of her special day on social media. “Chapter 23! Ready for a quarter-life crisis… Thank you so much to everyone for all the good wishes (sic),” she wrote.

Climate conservation activist Greta Thunberg also sent her greeting, while Priyanka commented, “Happy Birthday, Darling.”

Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistan-born activist, came to light after strongly fighting against Taliban for the education rights of girls. To ensure that the fight goes on, she makes sure to spend her birthday with girls who are fighting for their education. To support the cause, she has also set up Malala Fund.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Malala Fund shared, “Even as #COVID19 keeps us at home, @malala's work continues. Nearly 130 million girls were out of school before the pandemic — and now research estimates 20 million more will be out of school because of it (sic).”

Every year on her birthday, @malala travels to meet girls fighting for their education. But this year is different. pic.twitter.com/sIiWGRvOlL — Malala Fund (@MalalaFund) July 12, 2020

Malala has recently completed her degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the Oxford University and is spending the time with her family.