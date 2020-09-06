Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Selfie with Her 'Lil Big Boy'

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram and shared a new picture with her pet dog Gino, and netizens are loving it.

IANS

Updated:September 6, 2020, 5:22 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Selfie with Her 'Lil Big Boy'
credits - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a new picture with her pet dog Gino, and netizens are loving it.

The actress posted a selfie with her German shepherd dog on Instagram.

In the pool-side photograph, Priyanka is seen with Gino resting his head over her arm. Both the actor and pet have droplets of water on them.

"My lil big boy! @ginothegerman," Priyanka wrote along the image, in which she is seen in a white-rimmed sunglasses and a bikini.

My lil big boy! @ginothegerman ❤️

Priyanka's singer-husband Nick Jonas also liked the post, her fans also reacted to it by calling it "adorable".

Earlier, Priyanka shared that she is in the mood to soak in the last few days of summer.

Priyanka shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen standing in the sun. She wears a floral dress and completes the look with a messy bun, big sunglasses and hoop earrings.

"The last few days of summer," she captioned the image.

