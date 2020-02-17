Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Spotted Wearing Dracula Print Shirt on a Romantic Outing with Nick Jonas

Recently during their outing in Milan, Priyanka Chopra looked uber cool in a Dracula print shirt-dress along with knee-length boots. along with her beau Nick Jonas.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 17, 2020, 11:56 AM IST
Image courtesy: ETimes/ Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been giving us major goals ever since they got hitched in December 2018. The chemistry between the two is palpable and the duo always manages to grab headlines.

Recently during their outing in Milan, Priyanka looked uber cool in a Dracula print shirt-dress along with knee-length boots. She kept her hair in wavy curls and wore a dark red lip shade. Whereas, her beau, Nick looked dapper in semi-formals, sporting a black jacket that he paired with a white tee and formal shoes.

ETimes took to Instagram to share the pictures of the power couple together.

The husband-wife duo has also worked together in two of Jonas Brothers’ songs, Sucker and the latest Jonas Brothers’ release, What A Man Gotta Do.

On the Bollywood front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar. The film also starred Zaira Wasim. The film depicted the story of Aisha, who suffered from Pulmonary Fibrosis and died at the age of 18. It chronicled the struggles of her parents, Aditi and Niren Chaudhary.

The Bajirao Mastani actor has several projects in her kitty including two Netflix originals, We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. She will also be starring in the Amazon Prime’s thriller series Citadel, opposite Richard Madden.

