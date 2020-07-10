Priyanka Chopra Knows How to Make Diana’s Tough Week Better

Priyanka Chopra spent her quarantine time with husband Nick Jonas in their Los Angeles home. She gave her Instagram community regular updates during the stay-at-home mandate. We also got a peek into how Priyanka spent enough hours catching California sun with her pet dogs.

Most recently, the actress shared an unseen moment with her little dog Diana Chopra through the pup’s Instagram handle. The short clip shows Diana being pampered by her mommy after a long tiring day. Priyanka, who is dressed in a white outfit is seen running her fingers over Diana’s ears, seems to enjoy her pooch’s cute antics. Just how Priyanka’s baby girl enjoys a relaxing head massage and gets drowsy has left netizens in awe.

The post on Diana Chopra’s Instagram profile was captioned as, “I’ve had a tough week... mommy knows how to make it better @priyankachopra#InstaFamous #DogsLife #DogsOfInstagram #Doggos #dogstagram (sic).”

Earlier, we found an adorable moment between Diana and her pet parent, which made its way on the former’s Insta feed.

Diana was seen cosying up with her mommy on the couch tucked in blankets. For a relaxing afternoon by the fireplace, Priyanka picked a cool drink and a bowl of popcorn. She pulled out a cream-coloured knitted skirt coordinated set from her closet. The top’s mock turtleneck and cap sleeves make for an ideal work from home look.

The post was captioned, “My happy place @priyankachopra #InstaFamous #DogsLife #DogsOfInstagram #Doggos #dogstagram (sic). ”