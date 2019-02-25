English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Looks Bewitching in Black Sheer Gown at Oscars After Party
Priyanka Chopra looked royal in a black sheer gown with a tulle skirt and a plunging neckline from Elie Saab's F/W 2018 haute couture.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Vanity Fair Oscars After Party
Even though Priyanka Chopra was not present at the Oscars 2019, she did make heads turn at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars after party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday (February 24) in Beverly Hills, California.
Priyanka Chopra wooed everyone as she entered the room looking her glamorous best. The Quantico star looked royal in a black sheer gown with a tulle skirt and a plunging neckline from Elie Saab's F/W 2018 haute couture.
With her messy hair bun, statement danglers and that million dollar smile, Priyanka walked effortlessly like a true diva.
On the other hand Nick Jonas complimented his better half in a navy blue suit with a black bow tie. The newlyweds are making their debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar after party as a married couple.
Priyanka took to her Instagram handle to post a throwback picture of her appearance at the 88th Oscars which marked her first debut at the Academy Awards. She send wishes to all the other nominees and wrote "My first Oscars! Good luck to all of tonight's nominees! You've already won! #throwback.”
Here are few pictures of the newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
