Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous in Colourful Gowns & Wild Headgears in Jonas Brothers Video
The Jonas Brothers are back with Sucker, their new fun-meets-absurd music single, along with Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner.
Image: @PriyankaChopra/Instagram
The Jonas Brothers are back and how! Nearly a decade after their last music release, Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas are back with their new music single Sucker.
In this fun-meets-absurd music video, the spotlight is being shared with their partners famously known as the "J-Sisters" now, Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner.
The video definitely looks quirky but the wardrobe is wild as it can get. Yes, we are talking colorful poofy shirts and out-of-this-world kind of headgears in bathtubs and tea parties.
Priyanka Chopra looks smashing every time she arrives in a gown but this time she decided to wear it a little differently. The Isn't It Romantic actor teamed her gowns with stylish head gears and we can't enough of them.
She paired a simple blue scarf along with her tangerine gown and maroon corset while she is seen romancing her better half Nick. In the next half of the song PeeCee is seen flaunting an onion-colored gown with a rare headgear riding a lawn mower.
The best among them is the fawn coloured gown teamed with a shrug as she makes her way towards Nick.
On the other hand, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas sported ensembles designed by New York-based Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung for their single cover Sucker.
Gurung on Friday shared the cover on Twitter, and captioned it: "The Jonas brothers wear Prabal Gurung on the cover of their new album (single) 'Sucker'. So stoked that our first menswear collection is on my favourite brothers thank you Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas... I am over the moon."
In the album cover, Nick is seen sporting salmon pink pants and a black and yellow t-shirt. Joe looks dapper in an ice-blue twin set, while Kevin is seen wearing a bright orange and blue twin suit.
The Jonas Brothers have reunited for a single titled Sucker after a gap of six years. Its video features Nick's actress wife Priyanka Chopra too.
The video also stars Kevin' spouse Danielle and Joe' fiancee and Game of Thrones fame actress Sophie Turner.
Jonas Brothers' band was formed in 2005. The band has created hits like Burnin' up, Hold on and Fly with me. The Jonas Brothers split up in 2013.
THE JONAS BROTHERS WEAR PRABAL GURUNG ON THE COVER OF THEIR NEW ALBUM "SUCKER"
