Priyanka Chopra Is the Ultimate Boss Babe in This ₹96K Worth Bralette and Pantsuit

Priyanka Chopra has made a series of chic public appearances since coming to India. The Desi Girl is in the country to support Anomaly, her haircare line. Today, she flew to Delhi, the nation’s capital, after promoting the brand in Mumbai the day before. For one of the occasions, Priyanka wore a seductive pantsuit and bralette set, providing fans with a steamy boss babe fashion moment. The indigo-colored outfit is the ideal addition to your wardrobe because it fuses contemporary women’s comfort with the hottest fashion statement. Find out where to purchase the precise style for your wardrobe by scrolling.

The Desi Girl was photographed by the photographers when she arrived at the event wearing an indigo pantsuit and bralette combination. The actor’s photos and videos soon began to go viral on social media and received positive feedback from fans. The outfit that Priyanka was wearing is from the clothing line Ronny Kobo and is the ideal addition to your collection of weekend casual looks or workplace attire. We have the pricing for you if you want to add the clothing to your closet.

View Priyanka’s look here:

What is the cost of Priyanka’s bralette and pantsuit combo?

You can purchase the outfit that Priyanka wore to the Anomaly event—a jacket, slacks, and bralette set—on Ronny Kobo’s website. The Chessy Jacket, Bo Top, and Kia Pants are its identities. You will have to pay 96,208 to purchase the set for your wardrobe (USD 1,174). Currently, the Kia Pants are priced at $28,518; the Bo Top is $43,269 (USD 528); and the Chessy Jacket is $43,269 (USD 528). (USD 348).

Regarding the details of the design, the bralette-inspired crop top is made purely out of indigo linen. It has strap sleeves, a deep back with clasp strap enclosures, a plunging V neckline to accentuate the décolletage, and a cropped hem. It was worn by Priyanka with high-waisted slacks that had pleats at the front, folded detail on the flared hem, and belt loops at the waist.

To give her outfit of the day a polished and stylish feel, Priyanka added a similar indigo linen blazer (outfit of the day). It boasts full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, patch pockets up front, notch lapel collars, and an oversized fit.

Priyanka finished off her hairstyle with side-parted open tresses that had prominent, well-defined curls. The final glam options were winged eyeliner, a neutral brown lip color, flushed cheeks, precise contouring, dazzling highlighter, sparkly eye shadow, and darkened brows.

