Priyanka Chopra Makes a Style Statement in a FendixFila Outfit As She Steps Out with Nick Jonas
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar.
(Image: AP)
Priyanka Chopra is a class apart when it comes to dressing up in the most chic and eye-catching outfits. On Tuesday, the diva, who had stepped out for a family outing with mother Madhu Chopra, fiance Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and his fiance, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner - to watch friend Serena Williams compete in the US open quarterfinals, sure made a style statement in uber stylish white attire.
Exuding sporty yet feminine vibes in an all-white Fendi X Fila ensemble, Priyanka's outfit was the perfect choice for the sporting event. Dressed in a bodycon dress teamed with a Fendi sheer shirt, white heels and a black handbag, Priyanka made the case for a white-on-white look.
Take a look.
After months of speculation, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced their engagement last month after a roka ceremony was held in Mumbai in the presence of their close family and friends on August 18. Later, an evening bash was organised, which was attended by Priyanka's friends and family members, as well as several celebrities.
On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar.
