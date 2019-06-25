Priyanka Chopra Makes Heads Turn in a Stunning Glittery Olive Jumpsuit on a Double Date in Paris

Be it in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, Priyanka Chopra never fails to set her street style fashion standards high whenever she makes a public appearance. This time Priyanka was spotted walking with husband Nick Jonas on the streets of Paris during Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's formal wedding festivities, serving us some serious fashion inspiration.

The Isn't It Romantic actor oozed charm in a one-shouldered olive green jumpsuit from Peter Pilotto's Autumn Winter collection which featured a mix of gold and seaweed green colour. On the other hand, Nick looked dapper in a pine coloured suit.

The sleeves of the outfit were cinched on the wrist. Also, the global icon paired her outfit with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a mini bag.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas put on a show of love and PDA as they took a little cruise on the Seine river in Paris. Priyanka and Nick, who are in the City of Lights for the second wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, stepped out for sightseeing over the weekend.

The couple's tourist style was all comfy yet very stylish; the duo put their best fashion foot forward. Priyanka slayed in a deep-V dress with ruffles from Markarian’s Resort 2020 collection. She accessorised her look with gold chains, metallic sandals, and tortoise sunglasses. While, Nick wore a yellow floral button-up shirt with ripped jeans, white slip-on, and black sunglasses.

Sophie just recently celebrated her bachelorette with her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, and her other friends in Spain. She enjoyed a fun-filled bachelorette weekend in Benidorm, where she had rented out a luxurious penthouse suite at a hotel, according to E! News.

Joe and Sophie had their first wedding in May, tying the knot in a surprise ceremony held at a Las Vegas chapel just hours after the Billboard Music Awards. The couple was married by an Elvis impersonator. The two started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They also attended Nick and Priyanka's Udaipur wedding together, last year.