Priyanka Chopra Makes Heads Turn in a Stunning Tweed Coat & Teal Outfit in NYC
Priyanka Chopra was spotted walking solo in Tribeca, New York City serving us some serious fashion inspiration. Scroll down to witness the actor slaying the street style.
Be it in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, Priyanka Chopra never fails to set her street style fashion standards high whenever she makes a public appearance. This time Priyanka was spotted walking solo in Tribeca, New York City serving us some serious fashion inspiration.
The Isn't It Romantic actor oozed charm in a teal outfit which was perfectly coordinated with a checked coat, a pair of blue trousers, a checked shirt and black boots by Celine.
The look was straight out of Coach 1941 fall 2019 runway, which was styled by Mimi Cuttrell. The 36-year-old actor threw together a tonal checked shirt and a tweed coat along with silk trousers which accentuated her slender waist.
The black boots were from the French luxury leather brand Celine's collection Madame, once designed by Pheobe Philo which featured geometrical heels. These boot trends are too striking to miss out and are making a comeback on the sartorial circuit.
The actor recently attended her very first Jonas Brothers concert. She also starred in their music video for Sucker alongside Kevin Jonas's wife, Danielle, and Joe Jonas' fiancee, Sophie Turner. Ever since the video released, the actress has been sharing constant updates via Instagram about it.
Priyanka also revealed that she had never been to a Jonas Brothers concert before—something which she has now rectified. Sharing a photo with her brothers-in-law and husband a few days ago, she wrote on Instagram, "My first ever #jonasbrothers show. And it was incredible!!! I’m so proud of these guys!! #Family"
