Priyanka Chopra Makes Heads Turn in Scarlet Velvet Suit for Mariah Carey's Show in London
Priyanka Chopra was spotted while she was attending singer Mariah Carey's show in London.
Be it in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, Priyanka Chopra never fails to set her street style fashion standards high whenever she makes a public appearance. This time Priyanka was spotted walking in London serving us with some serious fashion inspiration.
The Isn't It Romantic actor oozed charm in a scarlet velvet suit which was a capped sleeve jacket, flared trousers, and a matching silk blouse. She added a little bling to her all-scarlet outfit with a chain detail belt which broke the monotony.
Clutching her black handbag designed by Treasures of New York City, Priyanka walked solo on the streets with her bouncy wavy hair.
The 36-year-old global icon was in London as she was attending Mariah Carey' show. She also took to her Instagram page and shared a backstage picture with the singer.
Previously, Priyanka Chopra has created quite a stir at the French Riviera, courtesy her glamorous appearances at the red carpet and everywhere else at the on-going 72nd Cannes Film Festival, which she attended with her husband Nick Jonas.
The two made for quite a sight as they arrived twinning in white— he looked handsome in a tuxedo and she was dressed in tulle and long train—for the screening of French film The Best Years of a Life (Les plus belles annees d'une vie).
The 36-year-old chose to wear a light metallic blue dress, which she paired with a white hat, white lace belt and white heels, giving her look an haute couture romantic vibe. Nick, meanwhile, matched up to her—looking dapper as ever—in a striped shirt, off white blazer-trousers and white sneakers.
After turning heads on Day 3 of 72nd Cannes Film Festival, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas attended the Vanity Fair X Chopard after-party and dinner held during the festival.
Dressed in a risqué gunmetal wrap-around gown, the 36-year-old actor arrived with Nick Jonas who looked equally suave in his party ensemble.
For the Vanity Fair X Chopard party, Priyanka's metallic gown featured a halter neck, a plunging neckline and asymmetrical hemline which revealed her toned legs.
The grey and black metallic beaded outfit layered with ruffle slits by Philosophy contour designed by Lorenzo Serafini.
View this post on Instagram
The best husband ever.. A #lambily member’s dream came true...Even through he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one year anniversary w my fave! The incomparable @mariahcarey #Mimi — you were amazing! So lovely meeting you and thank you for the incredible show .. you will always be my baby @nickjonas Happy one year love! @fchhara thx for being my date! So fun! #mimi meets mimi wearing @mimi
