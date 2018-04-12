GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Priyanka Meets PM Modi in a Bandhgala; Online Traditionalists Approve her Dress Code

Remember, the hullaballoo when PeeCee wore a dress last time?

shifa khan | News18.com

Updated:April 12, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Meets PM Modi in a Bandhgala; Online Traditionalists Approve her Dress Code
Image: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra was in Delhi on Wednesday and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in regards to an upcoming conference of partnership for the healthcare of women, children and adolescents. The 'Quantico' star took to Instagram to inform about the meet and posted a photo too. Donning a white traditional outfit, the 35-year-old beauty looked like a vision in white while standing next to Prime Minister Modi.


Very grateful to the honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi to meet me, Shri J.P. Nadda (Indian Health Minister) and Mrs. Michelle Bachelet, (former President of Chile, incoming #PMNCH Chair) in regards to being a patron for the Partners' Forum which is being held in New Delhi in December this year. The aim is very important - the improvement and transformation of access to quality healthcare at at every life stage for women, children and adolescents, in an effort to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in 2030. This year, India will play host to the largest ever Partners' Forum, with more than 1,200 delegates from more than 92 countries. It was an insightful, positive conversation which was very heartening and inspiring because of the personal commitment of everyone at the meeting. We covered a lot of ground from the various efforts being taken by individual countries & partners to building a collective environment that could help propel the change we seek for a better world. We started something important today and I am looking forward to what is being set in motion. @narendramodi #JPNadda #MichelleBachelet #2018PMNCHLive #PMNCH #PartnersForum

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



Not too long ago, Priyanka Chopra was slammed on social media for not being "decently" dressed and sitting in a disrespectful posture during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin. She met PM Narendra Modi while he was on his six-day tour of four nations.



This time, Priyanka went through public scrutiny for her dress again but passed with flying colours. The so-called 'traditionalists' approved of her outfit terming it the 'appropriate wear for an Indian woman'. Check for yourself:


pictureprianka


She, along with the delegation, including Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and former President of Chile Michelle Bachelet, invited the Prime Minister to join the upcoming the forum, to be held in New Delhi in December.
In her post, the actor, who is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, has expressed gratitude to PM Modi for meeting them and described the conversation with the Prime Minister as "insightful".

Also Watch

| Edited by: shifa khan
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Recommended For You