Priyanka Meets PM Modi in a Bandhgala; Online Traditionalists Approve her Dress Code

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra was in Delhi on Wednesday and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in regards to an upcoming conference of partnership for the healthcare of women, children and adolescents. The 'Quantico' star took to Instagram to inform about the meet and posted a photo too. Donning a white traditional outfit, the 35-year-old beauty looked like a vision in white while standing next to Prime Minister Modi.Not too long ago, Priyanka Chopra was slammed on social media for not being "decently" dressed and sitting in a disrespectful posture during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin. She met PM Narendra Modi while he was on his six-day tour of four nations.This time, Priyanka went through public scrutiny for her dress again but passed with flying colours. The so-called 'traditionalists' approved of her outfit terming it the 'appropriate wear for an Indian woman'. Check for yourself:She, along with the delegation, including Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and former President of Chile Michelle Bachelet, invited the Prime Minister to join the upcoming the forum, to be held in New Delhi in December.In her post, the actor, who is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, has expressed gratitude to PM Modi for meeting them and described the conversation with the Prime Minister as "insightful".