Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas All Set to Go on a Drive with Their Pet Fam

Priyanka Chopra has reportedly wrapped up shooting for the upcoming film, Matrix 4 in Berlin. The actress returned to the United States to reunite with her family. She revealed her homecoming with a perfect family photo featuring herself, husband Nick Jonas and their pet pooches – Diana and Gino. Soon after her return, the couple along with their pet fam went cruising around Los Angeles.

Reunited, Priyanka and Nick look happy as they and their pet fam head for a ride. As seen in the picture shared by an all-smiles Priyanka, she is wearing a light blue outfit and wayfarer sunglasses with Diana in her arms. Nick, on the other hand, keeps it casual in a blue striped sweater. Gino the German is seen sitting on the backseat of the vintage convertible.

Priyanka posted the reunion picture stating, "Home is where the heart is. @diariesofdiana @ginothegerman @nickjonas."

Priyanka was in Germany from last week until she bid adieu on Sunday. She announced her flying from Berlin with a homebound selfie she shared on her Instagram story. In the picture, a face mask-clad Priyanka looked excited as ever with sparkling eyes. She wrote atop the click, "Finally heading home."

Priyanka will soon be seen in the forthcoming Netflix original film The White Tiger. The film will also feature Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav playing key characters. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is adapted from Aravind Adiga's 2008 bestselling novel of the same title. The first look trailer of the film was released last week.